Williams, Behar to miss Ottawa Redblacks contest versus B.C. Lions

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks will be without Canadian receiver Nate Behar and American tackle Ucambre Williams when they visit the B.C. Lions on Friday night.

Behar was listed on Ottawa's injury report as being out with a hand injury while Williams has a knee injury. Both were listed as starters for Ottawa's 45-15 home loss to the Toronto Argonauts last week.

American defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin (quad) is questionable. He, too, was listed as a starter against Toronto.

Mauldin leads the CFL in sacks with 12 while Behar is Ottawa's second-leading receiver this season with 59 catches for 727 yards and two TDs.

Also listed as being out are defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hamstring), running back William Powell (knee), offensive lineman Darius Ciraco (hip) and linebacker Adam Auclair (hand). Baltimore and Powell are Americans while Ciraco and Auclair are Canadian.

Last week, Baltimore and Ciraco were on Ottawa's one-game injured list while both Powell and Auclair were on the six-game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.

