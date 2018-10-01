Williams backs Roberts to shine as Bath find their killer form

Bath Rugby’s potent backline will provide the perfect platform for Jamie Roberts to rediscover his best form, according to his former international teammate Shane Williams.

The Welsh centre arrived at the West Country club from Harlequins in the summer and opened his try-scoring account against his former side in a 37-32 victory at the Rec.

While he is expected to miss the next four to six weeks with a fractured cheekbone, Roberts has already made it clear he has not given up on playing for his country.

And Williams sees no reason why the 31-year-old powerhouse cannot don the famous red jersey once again if he continues to score tries for the Blue, Black and Whites.

“It’s great to see Jamie playing in a team where he has a potent backline around him and he seems to have found a fresh vein of form,” said Williams.

“He’s playing in some big scoring games, like the one against Harlequins where he scored a try, and he’s really enjoying himself there, which is good for Wales.

“Jamie is one of these guys that whatever club you put him in he always gives 100 per cent and he’s always one of the faces that everyone enjoys being around.

“Playing for Bath, he’s playing for a very traditional, historic club and in one of the most picturesque place to play in England, so Jamie will be enjoying himself there.

“I think that’s reflected in the way he’s playing and it’s good to see,” he said. “He has the likes of Aled Brew, Joe Cokanasiga and players with pace and attacking ability around him.

“When you have players with that kind of pace and attacking ability around you it almost takes the focus off you and gives that free licence.”

With the likes of Semesa Rokoduguni and Joe Cokanasiga alongside him, Williams believes Bath’s attacking talent will take the focus away from Roberts and allow him to play with freedom.

Story Continues

“They have too much to worry about what’s around Jamie Roberts and you can see he has plenty of time on the ball,” he said. “He’s always going to run direct, he’s always strong and that’s his game.

“People don’t realise as well that he has a turn of pace, he has good feet and he’s got good handling skills, so when he has those players around him it’s an extra string to his bow.

“He’s enjoying himself and I think that’s the most exciting thing, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on for the rest of the season as I think it’s a great signing for Bath.”

Williams was speaking as he prepares to take on his toughest challenge yet for children’s charity Wooden Spoon – scaling Mount Everest to break two Guinness World Records.

He will lead one of four teams, alongside fellow rugby stars Ollie Phillips, Andy Gomarsall and Tamara Taylor, up the mountain to play the highest game of full contact rugby and the highest game of touch rugby.

It is hoped the challenge will raise £200,000 for Wooden Spoon to help fund projects that support disadvantaged children and young people with disabilities across the UK and Ireland.

“It is quite a daunting challenge but the more I heard about it the more intrigued I was,” he said. “It doesn’t get much more challenging than getting up to the base camp of Everest.

“We’re also at the same time going to raise lots of money for Wooden Spoon and hopefully going to break two Guinness World Records, so what’s not to like about it?

“Everest has always been on my bucket list and if you look at the people who have attempted it, tried it and done it, I’m one of these people who enjoys testing himself.

“When I was asked whether it was something I would consider doing it didn’t take much for me to say, because it doesn’t get much more challenging than that really.”

Support us in the LMAX Exchange Everest Rugby Challenge to help change the lives of children and young people with disabilities and facing disadvantage across the UK and Ireland – visit woodenspoon.org.uk/Everest #everestrugby