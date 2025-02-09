Williams' 19 lead San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 72-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Williams' 19 points helped San Francisco defeat Loyola Marymount 72-66 on Saturday night.

Williams also added three steals for the Dons (20-6, 10-3 West Coast Conference). Ryan Beasley shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the foul line to add 18 points. Malik Thomas shot 4 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Lions (14-10, 6-6) were led in scoring by Alex Merkviladze, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Will Johnston added 14 points for Loyola Marymount. Jan Vide also recorded 13 points.

Thomas scored 11 points in the first half for San Francisco, who led 36-28 at halftime. San Francisco used an 8-0 second-half run erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 65-58 with 4:55 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Williams scored 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for San Francisco is a Thursday matchup with Gonzaga on the road, and Loyola Marymount visits Pepperdine on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press