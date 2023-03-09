William Sitwell reviews Tozi Grand Cafe, London: ‘Then came the most grotesque dish of 2023’

tozi grand cafe

It is heralded as a grand café at Battersea Power Station, bringing together so much that appeals: the bold and impressive redeveloped power station – a triumph – and a restaurant that claims to evoke the classic elegance of the grand cafés of Europe. All that chintz and bustle, a paradise of people-watching and glorious dishes. The menu promises Italian, described by the chef as a taste of the ‘dolce vita’, all within a space designed by a chap saluted in press blurb as a visionary.

I’d arranged to meet my pal Carlo, an Italian mover and shaker who likes to indulge in a little hospitality one-upmanship. ‘This place I’ve discovered is better than anything you’ve got up your sleeve,’ he might claim. So I planned to rub his nose in this new establishment, with its high ceilings, tapestries and pasticceria mignon.

Carlo got there early by car and started sending grumbling texts. He couldn’t find the place and no one seemed to have heard of it. More texts flooded my screen but I ignored them. Victory would be mine.

I so wanted to enter the great four-chimneyed edifice but I discovered (as Carlo eventually did) that the grand café is within the art’otel adjacent to it, a hotel whose tiresome grammar is on a par with its non-conformist swirling design, clashing, as do other neighbouring new-builds, with the power station.

The hotel lobby was empty, but I trotted on, ready to be stunned by Tozi. As I approached I spotted Carlo at once, sitting forlorn in near-darkness. Just two other tables were occupied. On the Novotel-Claridge’s scale, this is rather closer to the former.

Where there isn’t vast curved glass, the grey walls are hung with stark portraits of angry fashionistas. Hung from the high ceilings are blobs of red that house lights and, it seems, speakers.

The service was prompt, very friendly and professional, and the first two dishes were exemplary. There were divine zucchini fritti (fresh oil, perfect batter), light and delightful and every bit as good as the crisp sage leaves that hid a glorious bite of anchovy.

But then came the most grotesque dish of 2023 – or possibly the decade. Raw Sicilian prawns. I’ve had these things before; I’ve eaten them at their peak. I have savoured that sweet, fresh taste of the Mediterranean, their beautiful bright-pink translucent magnificence. I appreciate their cost.

But here they came, three modest-looking shellfish. They didn’t taste particularly fresh, they had no zing, no vim nor vigour. They were no melting fantasy and were served with a clumsy, fat wedge of lemon, pips lazily still in, sitting on top. They attracted my forensic analysis because they cost £16.25. That comes to just over £5.40 for one lousy prawn served in what could be a transit lounge in Doha.

A heavy dish of leaden veal and pork meatballs that a chisel would have helped us cut through brought scant comfort, but a plate of wild boar pappardelle assuaged our grief somewhat, being richly tasty with well-cooked pasta. Some Tenderstem broccoli on the side was also decent. There were, too, some fabulous ‘confit layered chunky chips’, crunchy and masterful, and a tasty salsa – but they accompanied a truly awful ‘Sugar Pit bacon chop’. The chop tasted exactly as if it had been dipped in a pit of sugar. Think gammon in granulated.

Dinner, therefore, was like being in a bumper car, wrenched from side to side from the fabulous to the disgraceful.

Carlo wins, hands down, and picks the next one…

