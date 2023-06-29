William Sitwell reviews The Three Horseshoes, Somerset: ‘Like taking your nightmare of school food and elevating it to dreamlike status’

The Three Horseshoes is Margot Henderson's menu, but Fergus is all over it

The Three Horseshoes centres the village of Batcombe in Somerset, a place of excruciatingly pretty cottages, grand houses and the smartest-looking playground I have ever seen, endowed by a cohort of local squillionaires.

And yes, of course, there’s also the towering church of St Mary the Virgin. But as your guilty soul knows, not many go to church these days, and most of those who attend do so to make themselves feel more deserving of their noon glass of sherry.

Which can be taken at the pub next door, where there’s been an establishment ever since the 17th century. As befits the area, the place has been recently tarted up with a deft and subtle touch; now it’s all stone floors, pale walls, pretty wall lights, wooden tables and Windsor chairs. Given the ability that some people have to ruin pubs, this no-make-up make-up design is not to be sniffed at.

As well as the dining room and bar, there’s loads of seating outdoors, a lawn for kids to run around and, having poked my nose upstairs, some very decent rooms for the night.

So it’s not surprising that the chef in charge is a big name from the big smoke. She’s one half of the Henderson couple – that’s Margot, married to Fergus, a two-person culinary movement. Their story is a long chapter in the history of British restaurants; there was their joint operation of The French House in Soho, Fergus’s St John restaurant in Smithfield, and latterly Margot’s (and biz partner Melanie Arnold’s) Rochelle Canteen in Shoreditch. So The Three Horseshoes is Margot’s menu but Fergus is all over it, which is only right and proper.

I also spotted him in the pub on my visit, checking, perhaps, to see if the mince on toast was up to scratch and that the supplies of Fernet-Branca were adequate in the bar.

I can’t drink the latter, in the same way I don’t enjoy sipping diesel, but have no less respect for those who do. And greeted with my kind of wine list, brief and decent, I was soon sipping a good muscadet (Domaine des Herbauges 2022, £37).

First up came some snacks: crumbed pig’s head with a brown sauce, an earthy, crisp and crunchy snack to satisfy one’s Dickensian workhouse bent. Similar to that, mince on toast, which is very good in a sort of ‘rich cottage pie, without the potato topping, poured on to crunchy toasted sourdough’ way. It’s like taking your nightmare of school food and elevating it to dreamlike status. Weirdly enjoyable.

Emily’s starter of watercress soup was angelic, nothing simpler than the sublime taste of an English spring: green, herby, natural joy. Similarly conventional, straightforward, no nonsense, no cream, no complication, was my starter of mussels, cooked in wine.

But Emily’s attempt to embrace vegetarianism for a main course was not a success. Her courgette and lentils was a mess of ambiguous, drudged veg – the sort of thing hippies go wobbly for in a bowl at a festival but not our bag. I triumphed with my skate wing, covered in onions and leeks and capers and all in a gorgeous oily, lemony sauce. We dug deeper with profiteroles – with hot sauce, hoorah – and a treacle tart with clotted cream that would sweep the board at any English fete.

Generally very good grub, charming service and a fine manager also in Josh Summers-Stevens. Sated as I was, I needed at least 45 minutes of matins, a 15-minute sermon and two hymns I’ve never heard of for absolution.

