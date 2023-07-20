William Sitwell reviews London Shell Co: ‘The fish counter tempts like a spilling treasure chest’

HH LSC Swains Lane Interiors 006 Small.jpg - Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton

In Brief | London Shell Co, London

It was a very large cod, fetched down from some Scottish waters, now resting on ice at the counter of London Shell Co on Swain’s Lane, Highgate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A big beady eye seemed trained on me, challenging me to choose his fresh flesh for the grill. But instead, no disrespect to the big chap, we were drawn to a John Dory, which, my pal Ranald delighted in informing me, is also known as St Peter’s Fish. ‘See that black spot,’ he explained, ‘that’s said to be the thumbprint of St Peter, left by him when he lifted the fish out of the sea.’ ‘Must have had big thumbs,’ I replied.

There’s something hugely enjoyable about lingering around a fish counter pondering what to eat, and this new, third branch of London Shell Co – the first two being on barges on Regent’s Canal – does it well. There were lobsters, mackerel, salmon, monkfish, scallops, cockles and more.

nHH LSC Swains Lane Fish Counter

I thought of those sweet tavernas in Greece where the waiter ushers you in to the back to look at some grotty fridge with a single overpriced red mullet and a chunk of tuna, and where the latter comes as a ‘tuna salad’ – doubtless mayo and onion mixed with tuna from a tin. This, then, is somewhat superior.

And the restaurant is a jolly, breezy, upbeat and very enticing place. It’s a shop as well as a restaurant. So, wines jostle for your attention on shelves and in fridges, and that fish counter tempts like a glistening, spilling treasure chest.

HH LSC Swains Lane Interior

The menus are on blackboards offering a short, sweet and tantalising choice of cold plates, specials, sides and pudding. It’s good to see the word ‘pudding’ written. Dessert is a horrid word, up there with doily and moist. ‘I love mackerel and eat it about four times a week,’ said Ranald, offering further explosive info. To avoid a potentially OTT fifth mackerel episode, we kicked off with half a dozen oysters, followed by scallops with, said the board, ‘chilli and lime’.

Except while they were well cooked and came with the orange roe (why do so many chefs remove it? The softest and tastiest part…), they were served in an ocean of melted butter and I couldn’t get a hint of lime or chilli.

I get that that was how they were cooked, in the shell, frazzled in the butter, but having already enjoyed a vast mountain of butter with some excellent soda bread, when this pintful arrived my arteries were starting to wave the white flag. Next we shared that John Dory, which this critic and Ranald (a restaurateur) agreed could have benefitted from 30 seconds less cooking time (don’t accuse us of niggling, it’s why we get up in the morning).

It was otherwise a very decent piece of fish, and it came with new potatoes, roasted with anchovy and covered in thin white onions and parsley.

tionHH LSC Swains Lane Exteriors

This was a wonderful thing to do to a new potato. There’s this weird unwritten rule in Britain that says once new potatoes are in season, roasting potatoes is paused until the chilly nights return.

Well, the fightback is underway on Swain’s Lane and I’m with them on the front line. There was a simple green salad too, with a light dressing.

We eschewed pudding after all, having found enough joyful sweetness, grounded by fabulous minerality, in a bottle of Santorini Assyrtiko, but our kind waitress nipped to the next-door café to get us coffees (an arrangement that seems to work, though I’ve got a spare Nespresso machine if they need one).

The more London Shell Co roll their concept out, on barge or land, the better it is for us all.