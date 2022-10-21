William Sitwell reviews The Bear Inn, Shropshire: ‘The food is magnificent, civilisation has hope’

The Bear Inn, Hodnet: Reddish wood panels, mushroom-coloured walls and deep burgundy leather - Helen Cathcart

The Bear Inn is like Dart crashing into Dimorphos. You’ll recall the $300 million Nasa probe that, back in September, deliberately crashed into an asteroid with the aim of deflecting it on its course by a mere millimetre or two; a trajectory that could have future implications for our civilisation as we hope to avoid such objects hitting us.

Thus, after a squillion-pound refit, The Bear Inn, at Hodnet in Shropshire, makes impact with a glorious gastronomic tremor. Word of its greatness spreads like ripples. The food and drink is magnificent; civilisation has hope.

If there was a Bear in every town in Britain our position in the culinary firmament would be unassailable. Unfortunately there still isn’t. The investment is too risky, the climate too challenging, you can’t get the staff, many customers can’t afford it. We still don’t care quite enough to demand it. Instead we must embrace The Bear as a thing as rare as Dart.

It’s been in the village of Hodnet for donkey’s years, at least since the 16th century when it was a coaching inn, and recently had a courageous revamp. Brave because spending vast sums on fancy wallpaper, commissioned furniture, leather banquettes and wood panelling isn’t met with instant payback when food and drink margins are tight, energy costs are rising and good staff are hard to cling on to.

Which makes the pleasure of The Bear all the more sweet. The refit also seems to have managed that delicate job of keeping the locals on side. The bar, framed with wooden joists and beams, bustled with customers while we set to the lunch menu.

Food at The Bear Inn

The mood of the slick decor – reddish wood panels, mushroom-coloured walls and deep burgundy leather – is lightened by a collection of comic portraits, sought, apparently, by the owner who spent months obsessively trawling auction sites.

The menu is British-Mediterranean and, seemingly to me, tethered – just – to a rock of good sense. We shared a single crab raviolo, cooked just right with a slight bite to the pasta, and with a delicious filling and the subtlest hit of spice in its broth – a curry velouté. Emily then ate cod with fregola and tomato, expertly cooked with a tantalising hint of the Med that came in the caponata, a lovely blend of aubergine, olives and capers.

I, meanwhile, luxuriated in a plate of fish and chips. Presented with the classic elegance and flourish of the likes of Scott’s in London, the fish should be held high as a banner of perfection. The crunchiest batter, the softest of flesh and with a mushy pea blend that would convert the greatest sceptic (me). They called it a pea salsa and that’s what I’ll demand from now on (except in fish and chip shops, unless I feel it’s time to get my head kicked in).

For pud we shared a pistachio soufflé. It arrived beautifully perched, the risen puff holding its head nobly above the little pot. I slashed a hole and duly spooned in the quenelle of soft ice cream. It was glorious. As was a glass of French vermentino: crisp, light, fruity, balanced and mineral and poured from a bottle that cost just £20. How the hell do they do that?

With utterly charming staff and the air of slick hospitality and care you get at the establishments such as The Waterside Inn, The Bear is impeccable. Except one thing: those fire surrounds. Bumpy granite, clashing with the elegant decor, they reminded me of that Flinstones-like Stonehenge replica that landed on stage in Spinal Tap. Nasa, send in the exploding probe!

