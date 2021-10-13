William Shatner's Blue Origin Space Flight: How to Watch

William Shatner visits SiriusXM Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City.

William Shatner is getting ready for the trip of a lifetime.

The 90-year-old former Star Trek star is flying to space on Wednesday aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard NS-18.

Shatner's historic flight — which will make him the oldest person to ever go to space — comes nearly three months after Bezos, his brother, Mark, and two other passengers flew on the company's first space flight with humans on board.

The event will be live-streamed on Blue Origin's YouTube channel 90 minutes prior to its launch at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Viewers can visit the channel here or watch the video embedded below.

Joining the actor will be Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations. Crew members Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries will also be aboard the flight, which will lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas.

Earlier this month, Shatner admitted he was feeling a bit nervous about going to space.

"I'm terrified," he told an audience during a New York Comic-Con panel. "I'm Captain Kirk, and I'm terrified going to space. You know, I'm not really terrified. Yes, I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold."

But he is looking forward to a view few have ever seen before.

"You have three minutes to look into the abscess of space and the beauty of this oasis of Earth, and I was planning on pressing my nose against the window, you know?" he said. "And my only hope was I wouldn't see somebody else looking back."

Shatner's flight comes three months after Bezos' fellow billionaire, Sir Richard Branson, took his first trip to space aboard the VSS Unity spacecraft, Virgin Galactic's first fully crewed flight test.