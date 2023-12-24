William Saliba is Virgil van Dijk’s heir apparent as Premier League’s best defender

William Saliba has firmly cemented himself as one of the world's best defenders - Reuters/Carl Recine

If Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba swapped shirts after the full-time whistle at Anfield they will be ready for immediate framing; this was an exhibition in world-class defending without breaking sweat.

The concrete foundations of Liverpool and Arsenal’s title bid were writ large in a breathless, brilliant game in which neither goalkeeper felt overworked. The lack of six-yard box action is no reflection of the quality, more that the most compelling, unperturbed performances were from those resisting the relentless running and pressing of the attackers.

For the last 12 months, it has appeared Van Dijk has surrendered the title of the Premier League’s most stylish and combative centre-back to Saliba. The Dutchman’s reconnection with his old self this season means the French defender may have to wait a little longer for the full coronation despite Jamie Carragher’s effusive praise for the 22-year-old on commentary.

Either way, it is only a matter of time before the Arsenal man wears the crown. An Arsenal championship this season would confirm it.

Mikel Arteta was asked about the difference between his latest Anfield draw and that in April; this one being heartening and worthy of celebration while the last was the source of deflation.

“We were missing players last season,” he said. Then there was a slight pause. “Important ones.”

He might as well have added Saliba’s name, his absence at a critical juncture in the title run halting the momentum of the previous seven months. The lesson from history is there; lose Saliba, forget staying above Manchester City.

Jürgen Klopp’s only tactical error was one few could have predicted 22 minutes from time. He opted to switch Mohamed Salah from the right – where he had terrorised Oleksandr Zinchenko for the equaliser – to take on central striker duties.

The greatest compliment to Saliba is it turned out to be a mismatch, Arsenal’s centre-back too strong, too quick and too savvy to allow Salah to embarrass him as he has virtually every other defender in England at some point over the last seven years.

Story continues

So comfortably was Salah shrugged off the ball by his new marker, a double take was required to check it really happened. Then it happened a couple more times. In a game in which the world-class Egyptian still left an indelible mark, it is testimony to how good Saliba was that he ended the evening sharing the accolade with Van Dijk as the most accomplished on show; the personification of serenity during those periods when the inferno was raging around him.

Mohamed Salah was unable to get the better of William Saliba in the game - Getty Images /Chris Brunskill

It was in those tougher moments for Arsenal either side of half time, the Kop at its most raucous first in the immediate aftermath of an equaliser and then when Arteta’s midfielders briefly kept offering festive gifts by losing possession, that Saliba stood firm, ably assisted by Gabriel.

Complete centre-halves are a rarity; few have that combination of the physicality and bravery of Tony Adams, speed of Martin Keown and ease in possession of a midfield maestro like Emmanuel Petit. They are to be cherished when they come, because they are usually one in a generation for the lucky club in possession.

In contrast to Arteta, Klopp sounded down at full-time, the immediate emotion being that two opportunities to make a statement have gone begging, successive draws with Manchester United and Arsenal costing four points.

On reflection, he will be more enthused that his side has gone-to-toe with a team a year ahead of Liverpool in its development. And in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah he has game-changers with a magic wand in their respective right and left boots who will keep Liverpool in contention.

Most reassuring of all, however, is Van Dijk remains the player he has been since he signed, last season’s dip being an exception due to a variety of circumstances. There is still an element of surprise that Liverpool are competing for the title with a reconstructed midfield. When you consider Van Dijk’s influence there is no shock.

As always, the leading contenders for this year’s footballer of the year tend to be creators and goalscorers. If Arsenal or Liverpool go the distance, the lens should be on their defensive leaders; those who create the security to turn narrow defeats into draws, or draws into last gasp wins.

Suffice to say, to the naked eye even a rapid dash to the line by Saliba and Van Dijk will look more like an elegant jog. When lesser centre-backs are at full pelt, they just about match the pace of Saliba and Van Dijk’s warm-ups.

Arsenal left Merseyside so upbeat because Saliba more than anyone was not caught in that Anfield ‘washing machine’ – so cool not even his jersey will be in need of it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.