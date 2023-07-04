William Saliba returns to gym work in boost for Arsenal ahead of pre-season tour

William Saliba has returned to training in a pre-season boost to Arsenal.

The Frenchman proved an influential figure in his first senior season at the club last time out and played a major role in their Premier League title challenge.

A back injury picked up in March, however, proved costly as the defender missed the final 11 games of the season.

The Gunners could not maintain their form and fell away towards the end of the campaign, allowing Manchester City to eventually saunter to another title.

Saliba, however, returned to London Colney on Tuesday for gym work alongside the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal will play their first warm up match of their pre-season schedule against FC Nurnberg next week before flying to America for friendlies against MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and Barcelona later this month.

The club are keen to strengthen their options defensively and could soon sign Ajax star Jurrien Timber.

Talks are at an advanced stage with the Dutch giants are there is a hope a deal can be done before their American tour.