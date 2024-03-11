William Saliba confident Arsenal can overcome 'smart' Porto in Champions League rematch

William Saliba insists Arsenal have learned from their first-leg defeat by Porto and will be able to handle their “smart” tactics when they meet again in the Champions League.

Arsenal, who finished the weekend top of the Premier League after they beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday before Liverpool and Manchester City drew 1-1 at Anfield on Sunday, go into the second leg of their last-16 tie trailing 1-0 after the first leg in Portugal three weeks ago.

Porto capitalised after turning that contest into a scrappy affair which had more fouls than in any other Champions League game this season.

Declan Rice admitted after that game that Arsenal need to be more savvy, while manager Mikel Arteta has urged his players to be street-wise.

Asked if the Gunners have learned from their first-leg defeat, Saliba said: “Yes. We know they are smart and have experience. We have to compete with that and now we are ready. We have to win and we will give everything — we can’t wait to play.”

Arsenal have now won eight Premier League games on the spin and are top of the table on goal difference ahead of Liverpool and a point above City.

The Gunners saw off Brentford on Saturday thanks to an 86th-minute headed winner from Kai Havertz.

The Bees proved stubborn opponents, with their tactics ensuring the ball was in play for less than 50 per cent of the game.

Saliba believes that was good preparation for Porto. “Sometimes it is good to suffer like this and win at the end,” he said. “That’s good, that’s football, that’s a different game, because we know we have the capacity to score at any moment.

“We didn’t give up — and that’s good from the team, because we couldn’t have an easy game.

Saliba believes Arsenal will need to suffer against Porto (John Walton/PA Wire)

“We cannot win every game 5-0 or 6-0, but it was a good mentality from the team because we were 1-1 at half-time and we came back in the second half with a good intention. We have to compete like this.”

Gabriel Martinelli is a major doubt for Tuesday’s match.

The Brazilian forward cut his foot during the 6-0 win at Sheffield United a week ago and missed the Brentford game.

Arsenal were due to hold their final training session on Monday afternoon, with a decision on the squad to face Porto set to be made after that.

David Raya is likely to return in goal after he was ineligible to play on Saturday due to the terms of his loan deal from Brentford.

In his absence, Aaron Ramsdale had a difficult afternoon, Brentford’s equaliser coming after his clearance was charged down by Yoane Wissa.

Champions City escaped from Anfield with a point when Liverpool were denied an injury-time penalty after Jeremy Doku’s karate-style kick on Alexis Mac Allister.