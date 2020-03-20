William Pate Is The President of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) And They Just Spent US$404k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) should definitely note that the President, William Pate, recently paid US$6.52 per share to buy US$404k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 29%.

Par Pacific Holdings

Par Pacific Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by William Pate is the biggest insider purchase of Par Pacific Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$7.94 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Par Pacific Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 85.00k shares worth US$556k. But insiders sold 1036 shares worth US$22k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Par Pacific Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PARR Recent Insider Trading, March 20th 2020

Does Par Pacific Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.8% of Par Pacific Holdings shares, worth about US$7.4m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Par Pacific Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Par Pacific Holdings stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Par Pacific Holdings. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Par Pacific Holdings (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

