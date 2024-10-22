William Nylander scores twice, powers Maple Leafs over Lightning 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Monday night.

Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves. Mitch Marner had two assists.

Nick Paul and Brayden Point replied for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 14 shots before getting the hook midway through the second period. Jonas Johansson made 14 saves in relief. Victor Hedman had two assists.

Nylander opened the scoring early in the first and put Toronto up 3-1 midway through the second.

Pacioretty stretched the lead to 4-1 from well out to end Vasilevskiy’s night before Knies added another on Johansson for a four-goal advantage through 40 minutes.

The Leafs beat the Lightning in the first round of the 2023 playoffs for the Original Six franchise’s only series victory in the NHL’s salary cap era.

Takeaways

Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov, who picked up an assist, was held in check after entering with an NHL-leading seven goals in four games.

Toronto’s 27th-ranked power play connected on its second opportunity when Matthews was quickest to a loose puck in the crease after Vasilevskiy couldn’t squeeze Marner’s initial shot.

Key moment

The Lightning had a 5-on-3 power play down 4-1 in the second for a full two minutes when Max Domi and Bobby McMann were penalized on the same sequence, but Stolarz held the fort.

Key stat

Toronto scored at least five goals in a game for the 22nd time dating back to last season. Only the Colorado Avalanche (31), Detroit Red Wings (25), Lightning (24) and Dallas Stars (23) have more five-goal contest over the same span.

Up Next

The Lightning wrap up a three-game road trip in New Jersey on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs visit Columbus on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press