William & Mary uses strong 3rd quarter to beat Bucknell 30-9

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) -- Nate Atkins forced a fumble on a sack in the middle of the third quarter and Corey Parker recovered it for a 19-yard TD return, giving all the momentum to William & Mary on its way to a 30-9 win over Bucknell on Saturday night.

Parker's touchdown, which made it 23-9 with 7:36 left in the third quarter, was the second of three consecutive scoring possessions for the Tribe (2-1). Noah Giles had a 15-yard TD run to make it 16-9 with 9:10 left in the third and Tyler Crist caught a 4-yard pass from Tommy McKee to cap the scoring with 44 seconds left in the quarter.

Nate Evans had 89 yards rushing and a touchdown and McKee was 12 of 17 for 105 yards passing and a touchdown.

Matt Muh completed 15 of 20 for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Bison (1-2).

