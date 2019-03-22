William & Mary RB shot and killed Thursday night

William & Mary was 4-6 in 2018. Nate Evans was the team's second-leading rusher. (Getty)

William & Mary running back Nate Evans was shot and killed Thursday night in Norfolk, Virginia. He was 19 years old.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, police were dispatched to a call of shots fired around midnight. When they arrived, Evans was laying in the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

“Nate’s is a loss we are feeling deeply within our program,” William & Mary coach Mike London said in a school statement. “Faith and family are the foundations of our program. We value relationships first.

“Our team has gathered together to support each other as we deal with the grief that comes from this tragedy. Additionally, we will do all we can to support and comfort Nate’s family and loved ones through this difficult time.”

The school’s athletic director Samantha Huge added that the school has provided counselors and psychologists to Evans’ teammates and friends. A campus-wide gathering in Evans’ memory is planned for Monday evening at the school’s football stadium.

Evans was William & Mary’s second-leading rusher in 2018 after he led the team in rushing in 2017. He had 208 yards and tied for the team lead with two rushing touchdowns last season. The FCS team was 4-6 in 2018.

