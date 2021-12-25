William and Kate send out poignant Christmas message

(REUTERS)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have issued a poignant Christmas message as many people are forced to spend the day away from loved ones due to a surge in Covid cases.

William and Kate put out a statement on their social media accounts saying they are thinking of those who are alone or away from their loved ones, and the people “caring for those most in need”.

This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned. From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2021

A tweet from the @KensingtonRoyal account, signed by the couple, said: “This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned.

“From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C.”

Thousands are thought to be self-isolating this Christmas after a week of record-breaking Covid figures.

On Friday, the UK recorded 122,186 daily coronavirus cases, setting a new record for the third consecutive day.

The new wave was sparked by the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, which is thought to cause less severe illness but is more transmissible than the previously dominant Delta strain.

The Cambridges’ Christmas message comes after the duchess won high praise for her piano-playing skills during a community carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate impressed with her confident performance after she accompanied pop star Tom Walker during the ITV show Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

Walker said: “She absolutely nailed it and I was so surprised at how great she was at keeping time, because she had to start the song off and lead it.

Story continues

“Amazing musician and what an amazing day, it was crazy.”

William and Kate changed their Christmas plans this year following the Queen’s decision to stay at Windsor rather than travelling to Sandringham as usual.

A spokesperson from Kensington Palace on Thursday said the duke and duchess will spend Christmas in Norfolk and will be joined by some members of the Middleton family.

The Queen is being joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for her first Christmas without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

She took the decision to remain at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure following rising Covid-19 case numbers.