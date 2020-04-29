How well do you remember William and Kate's royal wedding?

Prince William and his wife Kate kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

The couple married on 29 April, 2011, in a huge wedding with a guestlist of 2,000, including other Royal Family members, celebrities, and politicians.

Prince William and Kate Middleton met at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where they were both students.

They dated for about eight years before finally confirming their engagement.

Since their wedding, they have grown from a couple who work part-time as royals to a family of five who make their royal work their main focus.

They spend most of their time living in Kensington Palace, in west London, but are currently in their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

They have three children - Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, two.

William and Kate marked the day on the Kensington Royal Instagram page, sharing an image of them leaving the church as newlyweds, and said: “Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!”

They would usually celebrate the day privately - but this year have no choice. Their son Louis has already experienced a birthday in lockdown, and daughter Charlotte will have the same experience when she turns five at the weekend.

The Cambridge wedding was a glistening ceremony which reinvigorated national and international attention to the Royal Family - but how well do you remember it?

