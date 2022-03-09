William and Kate reveal Charlotte and George quiz them about Ukraine war

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged their support for Ukraine as they revealed their eldest children have been questioning them about the conflict.

William and Kate’s comments came when they met volunteers at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, who were filling lorries with aid to support the humanitarian relief effort following the Russian invasion.

The second in line to the throne told them that Britain and the rest of Europe were united behind them and spoke of the shock at seeing war on European soil.

William, 39, said Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia. “It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you,” he said.

But he added that he, like many, wanted to do more to help. “We feel so useless,” he said.

William and Kate, 40, wore Ukrainian yellow and blue solidarity badges and took trays of chocolate brownies and granola bars, homemade at Kensington Palace, for the volunteers working at the centre in nearby Holland Park.

The couple brought homemade cakes for the volunteers (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

They offered assistance from their charitable foundation for children and young people suffering mental health problems and trauma from the war, and said their eldest children, Prince George, aged eight, and six-year-old Princess Charlotte, had been affected by the unfolding tragedy.

“Ours have been coming home asking all about it,” William said. “They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

He suggested he had found it difficult discussing some of it with his children, adding he had to “choose my words carefully to explain what is going on”.