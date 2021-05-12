William and Kate to lead celebrities during Mental Health Minute broadcast

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a host of famous faces will encourage the nation to keep on talking when they deliver the Mental Health Minute message across radios stations.

William and Kate have recorded the 60-second broadcast which marks Mental Health Awareness Week, alongside celebrities like David Beckham, Dame Shirley Bassey and Charles Dance.

The message will encourage everyone around the UK to keep talking about mental health, highlighting how vital one conversation can be for someone struggling with issues.

David Beckham (Malaria No More UK/PA)

The Mental Health Minute will be aired simultaneously across every radio station in the UK at 10.59am on Friday, uniting commercial, community and all BBC stations, with an estimated audience of more than 20 million.

Also featured in the broadcast are musician Anne Marie, chef Jamie Oliver, England footballer Jesse Lingard and actress Joanna Lumley.

Delivered by Radiocentre, the industry body for commercial radio, and independent podcast and audio producer Somethin’ Else, the Mental Health Minute is created in partnership with the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Joanna Lumley (Ian West/PA)

It will support Shout 85258 – a 24/7 text messaging helpline developed by the foundation.

The script has been written by poet and mental health activist Hussain Manawer, who features in the broadcast and has been a long-time supporter of Shout 85258 and the mental health campaigns Heads Together and Heads Up, run by the foundation.

Victoria Hornby, chief executive officer of Mental Health Innovations, the charity behind Shout 85258, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Shout is being highlighted in this year’s Mental Health Minute.

“It has been an incredibly tough year for so many people and it’s more important than ever that anyone who is feeling worried or overwhelmed knows where to turn, to reach out for help.

“Our service is here 24/7 for people to have a free, confidential text conversation with one of our trained volunteers who will listen without judgment, help you feel calm and find a way forward. Just text SHOUT to 85258 at any time of day or night; we’re here for you.”