Duchess of Cambridge continued homeschooling George and Charlotte over the Easter holidays

Kate confessed she had kept the children's school routine over the Easter break. (Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge has confessed she’s kept homeschooling her children during the Easter holidays as the UK stays in lockdown to deal with coronavirus.

Kate joined her husband Prince William to talk about their film for the NHS to help people look after their mental health and shared some of her experience too.

She told the BBC: “It’s been ups and downs, someone told me to keep a structure, and we have been quite strict.”

William added: “Homeschooling has been fun.”

Kate said: “Yes don’t tell the children, we’ve kept it going through the holidays, I feel quite mean.”

The couple also revealed that they have been using technology to keep in touch with other Royal Family members.

Asked if there was a royal zoom, William, 37, said: “We have done many a family thing, we have been talking to all the family online.”

The duchess added: “Your father and my parents and our families have loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s hard times, particularly over Easter not seeing each other.”

While they have been keeping up with their school work, William confessed “we haven’t done Joe Wicks” as they discussed daily exercise.

Kate, 38, said: “The children have got so much stamina, I don’t know how they have it.

“We pitch a tent, take it down, cook, bake, it’s amazing how much they do.”

Kate has previously talked about enjoying spending time outside with her family. (Kensington Palace)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend school at St Thomas’s Battersea which was reported to be putting homeschooling measures in place before the government first closed schools to all but children of key workers.

They were joined by their youngest brother Prince Louis for the first Clap for Carers which took place about four weeks ago as the nation joined to thank NHS workers and care staff for tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate made the revelation in an interview with the BBC after the couple lent their voices to a new NHS film on mental health.

The couple have taken turns to narrate over images of people gardening, keeping in touch over video calls, and clapping for carers.

Kate said she didn't know how her children have so much stamina. (Getty Images)

The royals point people to NHS online plans for looking after mental health during isolation and end by saying “we’re in this together”.

Prince William and Kate have always had a focus on mental health in their royal work, but other elements of their job have changed drastically since the lockdown.

William opened an NHS Nightingale field hospital in Birmingham via videolink on Thursday, and they have both carried out engagements by video calling instead of attending in person.

