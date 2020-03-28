William and Kate Are Hitting Pause on Royal Duties to Homeschool Their Kids

Photo credit: TOLGA AKMEN - Getty Images

After the news that Prince Charles had tested positive for COVID-19, fans and media have been wondering whether the Royal Family will cancel all their official engagements.

According to Express, this will definitely be true of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are busy homeschooling their children.

We just got a glimpse of the three Cambridge kids—Princess Charlotte, Princes George and Louis—clapping for healthcare workers in the U.K. And they are just so darling.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are two of the few royals who have continued to make royal appearances during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. On March 20, they secretly visited London Ambulance Centre (Kate in a lovely rose-colored suit) to speak to staff members who are providing care and advice during the U.K.-wide lockdown. But, according to Express, this is probably the last time we'll see them for a long while, but there's quite a simple reason for it: They're homeschooling George and Charlotte.

Like many parents, Kate and William are dealing with schools halting their classes in favor of children self-isolating to stop the spread of the disease. In George and Charlotte's case, "a very small number of pupils" at Thomas’s Battersea had been exposed to the virus and were awaiting test results. Aside from the news that Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, it hasn't appeared to have spread to the Cambridges at this point.

Real talk: Kate and William obviously have help with their kids. Royal nannies have been A Thing for a long, long time. But I am secretly delighted by the thought of two cool, collected royal parents basically trying (and failing) to get George to sit still for 0.2 seconds. You know that boy is active.

Earlier in March,William made an (ill-advised) joke about how he and Kate were spreading coronavirus (he then immediately apologized). And granted, the virus hadn't spread as far as it has today; Just a few short weeks later, he explained, "I said at [The National Emergencies Trust] launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed...Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped. But now, more than ever, I am grateful that [it] exists."

And just yesterday, we got a little glimpse at the three children (Louis is getting SO BIG) clapping for National Health Service workers doing the life-saving work to treat COVID-19 right now:

And on U.K. Mother's Day, we got a pic of the whole family (minus Louis):

So it looks like the family are in good spirits, which is great to see.

