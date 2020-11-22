William and Kate greet two tiny guests during latest virtual call

Photo credit: Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by two very tiny and adorable guests during their latest video call as they supported a charity which helps first-time fathers.

William and Kate were speaking with four beneficiaries of Future Men's Fathers Programmes, a London-based charity which help fathers develop their confidence as parents at every stage of their child's development.

Peter and Graeme, who both became fathers for the first time this year, introduced their young sons to the royal couple during the virtual chat, and discussed the challenges of becoming parents during lockdown.

Speaking about his son Liam, dad Graeme told the duke and duchess: "His hobbies are drooling... and he's quite a vocal little chap."

"Hi Liam!" Kate said, waving. "Is this his first Zoom call?" When it was confirmed it was, the duke and duchess laughed as Liam looked back slightly startled.

The duke and duchess then met Peter's son Elliot, who was born in June, with Peter admitting it had been tough spend time with other families due to the global pandemic.

"It must be so hard having a newborn over lockdown," Kate empathised.

Future Men supports around 500 fathers, and their partners, each year, and has continued throughout lockdown via virtual one to one drop-in sessions, sharing tips on how to deal with pressure, speak openly about their feelings, and continue to provide the best care for their children during challenging times.

Back in February last year, Prince William visited a 'Future Dads' self-care session set up by the charity to learn how the programme helps support families by providing practical guidance, advice and support for men.

William related to the fears and anxiety that come when having a baby on the way, telling the group: "The fear of having a newborn baby, that's very vulnerable and that's what you spend most of your time worrying about, thinking what do I do? And that's the thing, isn't it? It’s very daunting of how tiny they are when they first arrive."

He added: "They are so fragile and everything's so tiny, their little fingers and toes, you do feel like if you move them around too much they're going to break almost but they don't!"

The duke and duchess work to reduce stigma around mental health as part of The Royal Foundation Heads Together campaign.

