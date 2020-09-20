Prince William and Kate Middleton leave fans in tears with emotional video of father reunited with son

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a heart-warming clip to their Instagram account. (Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making a lot of people smile this week.

First, it was clips on social media of them hard at work making bagels in East London.

Now, the couple have warmed the hearts of royal fans once more with an emotional video of a father being reunited with his son.

In a post to their 12 million followers on Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote: “A sweet moment as Lcpl Laverty of the @IrishGuards, of which Prince William is Colonel, returns home from training to surprise his son.”

It captioned an adorable clip of a little boy happily playing football, before realising his father was there to surprise him at the side of the pitch.

He then sprints across the field and into his dad’s arms as onlookers watch on delighted.

The video has so far received more than 300,000 ‘likes’ and 3,000 messages.

One person wrote: “Tears of JOY.”

Another commented: “This is the sweetest thing.”

A third shared: “That’s beautiful.”

And a fourth added: “Oh my gosh that brought a tear to my eye.”

The thoughtful post comes after, earlier this week, the duke and duchess met people in London Bridge and Whitechapel who are continuing to get businesses and communities up and running amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple visited a job centre in London Bridge, as well as the East London Mosque, before they turned their hand to making bagels at East London’s well-known Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery.

For the outing, the royal mother-of-three wore a bold red floral dress, named the Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress, by British brand Beulah London.

She accessorised the ensemble with a pair of Ralph Lauren tan heels, as well as Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop earrings, which are new in at popular jewellery brand Missoma and retail for £85.

The £550 dress is also available in red and pale blue, and comes in dress sizes 6 to 16.