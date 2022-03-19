William and Kate cancel Belize village trip due to protests

Photograph: Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been forced to cancel a trip to a Belize village, which was scheduled to kick off their Caribbean tour, amid protests by local residents.

Opposition to the royal excursion had arisen from a dispute between residents in the Toledo District of Belize and Flora and Fauna International – a conservation charity Prince William is a patron of.

He and Kate were set to visit the Akte‘il Ha cacao farm in Indian Creek on the first full day of their charm offensive in the region, but the engagement was removed by their office on Friday.

It comes as they undertake a tour of Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas which is seen as an attempt to drum up support for the monarchy and persuade other nations not to follow Barbados by choosing to become a republic.

The Belize landing site of William and Kate’s helicopter – a local football pitch – caused further issues with residents, who claim they were not consulted about it.

The broadcaster described the tensions between the citizens and the state as about the “meaning of consent in the context of communal land rights – rights to lands that were expunged in the colonial period by the British”.

“We don’t want them to land on our land, that’s the message that we want to send,” Sebastian Shol, chairman of Indian Creek village, told the Daily Mail.

“They could land anywhere, but not on our land.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location – further details will be provided in due course.”

The Belize government said in a statement: “Indian Creek was one of several sites being considered. Due to issues in the village, the government of Belize activated its contingency planning and another venue has been selected to showcase Maya family entrepreneurship in the cacao industry.”

The couple are due to land in Belize on Saturday afternoon in Voyager, the ministerial jet. With an entourage of 15, including a hairdresser, private secretaries and their press team, they are set to be welcomed by Governor General Froyla Tzalam, before heading to Belize City to meet the prime minister, Johnny Briceño.

However, the cancellation of the trip to the village will come as a blow to the Duke and Duchess, who are in the Caribbean ahead of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Windrush campaigners and Caribbean experts have criticised the tour, saying that the UK should be actively helping nations cut ties with the monarchy rather than convince them to stay.

“Britain still has key legal and economic ties, which makes it difficult for a country like Jamaica to be truly independent,” Patrick Vernon, Windrush campaigner and author, said. “This year is an opportunity for people to reflect: do we want to be a republic, and what does that mean? If Jamaica decided it did, there would be a domino effect on the rest of the English-speaking Caribbean.”