William J. Immerman, Veteran Movie Producer and Studio Executive, Dies at 85

William J. Immerman, a veteran movie producer who held senior executive positions at studios including 20th Century Fox, died June 24 at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes, his widow, Ginger Immerman told TheWrap on Friday. He was 85.

He began his career in 1965 at American International Pictures, then in 1974 moved to Twentieth Century Fox, where he served as vice president of Business Affairs and senior executive vice president. He oversaw hits including “Star Wars,” “Young Frankenstein,” and “The Omen.”

At Cinema Group, where he was Chairman of the Board and President, he also executive produced the comedy “Take This Job And Shove It” for Avco Embassy and Walter Hill’s action film “Southern Comfort,” both in 1981.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:

Eva Maria Daniels, Producer of ‘Hold the Dark’ and ‘Joe Bell,’ Dies at 43

In 1990, he became Vice Chairman at Cannon Pictures, a role he held for 10 years. He went on to serve as SVP and COO role at Crusader Entertainment beginning in 2000, where Oscar-winning biopic “Ray” fell under his purview.

He moved to Yari Group in 2004, during which time the company produced the Edward Norton films “The Illusionist,” and “The Painted Veil,” and the documentary “Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving The Police.”

Immerman’s career included turns at Nutmeg Film Productions, RSVP Entertainment LLC, and Tribute Pictures, where he executive produced the upcoming “Across the River and Into the Trees.”

Also Read:

Dean Smith, Olympic Champion Sprinter and Stuntman for John Wayne, Dies at 91

Born Dec. 29, 1937 in New York City, he earned his B.S. in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin and a doctorate in 1963 from Stanford Law school. He had been a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences since 1970.

He is survived by his wife Ginger Immerman, sons Scott and Eric, and Daughter Lara Myrene.

A “Going Away Party” will be held on Friday, July 21 at 6:00pm, at Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Also Read:

Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Hollywood Stars We’ve Lost This Year (Photos)