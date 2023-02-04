William Hogarth exhibition coming to Derby

An exhibition of the works of 18th Century painter and satirist William Hogarth is coming to Derby.

The display will go ahead after local people responded to an appeal to raise more than £20,000.

The exhibition, entitled Hogarth's Britons: Succession, Patriotism, and the 1745 Jacobite Rebellion will be shown at Derby Museum and Art Gallery from March.

Derby Museums said it would provide a cultural boost to the city.

In all, it will include 40 of Hogarth's works as well as those of some of his contemporaries.

Pivotal moment

Lucy Bamford, senior curator of fine art at the museum, previously said: "The exhibition focuses on Hogarth's response to the long-running threat posed by the Jacobites; in particular the Jacobite Rising of 1745.

"In a campaign to topple the Hanoverian King George II, the Jacobite army, led by the 'young pretender' Charles Stuart, 'Bonnie Prince Charlie', marched south from Scotland to Derby, where the decision was taken to retreat rather than march on to London.

"It was a pivotal moment that decided the course of British history."

The exhibition will run from Friday 10 March to Sunday 4 June.

The free-to-enter exhibition is being supported by the National Gallery and National Portrait Gallery in London.

