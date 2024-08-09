William Hill sign up offer: Latest William Hill welcome offer for 2024

(iStock/The Independent)

William Hill, one of the UK’s most well-known and trusted high street bookmakers, is running a ‘bet £10 get £30’ in free bets promotional offer this summer.

The William Hill sign up offer is a classic variation of the most common type of betting site welcome bonus, offering £30 in free bets once customers have signed up, deposited using a debit card and staked £10 on any event on the sportsbook with odds of 1/2 or higher.

Once your qualifying bet has been settled, the William Hill free bets will land in your account as three separate £10 bets, which you can use on any sport.

Below, we’ve run through the William Hill welcome offer, including how to qualify, how to claim the free bets and any relevant terms and conditions.

To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

How does the William Hill sign up offer work?

The William Hill sign up offer follows a fairly straightforward process thay you’ll find with many bet £10 get £30 promotions.

New customers need to register online and make an initial deposit of £10 using a debit card only (though future deposits can be made with a range of payment methods).

Once their account is funded, and they’ve completed the William Hill sign up process, customers need to place a £10 bet on any sports market (excluding virtual sports), with the minimum odds requirement being 1/2 or higher.

Once the qualifying bet has settled, the William Hill free bets will land in your account as three separate £10 bet tokens. These bets must be used within seven days of them being credited to your account.

Is there a William Hill promo code?

There is no need for a William Hill promo code for registrations that sign up via one of the links in this article.

However, bettors who decide to open an account via the company’s betting app will need a William Hill promo code – R30, which needs to be entered when registering.

The rest of the process remains exactly the same whether you’re on the desktop site or on the app – just deposit £10, find a bet with odds of 1/2 or greater, and wait for it to settle.

How to claim your William Hill sign up offer

Step 1: Head to the William Hill betting site via one of the links in this article and click the ‘join here’ button.

Step 2: Create an account with William Hill, filling out your personal details, including date of birth (over 18s only) and other mandatory fields. If you are registering on the app, remember to enter the William Hill promo code R30.

Step 3: To be eligible for the William Hill offer, make your initial deposit of £10 or more using a debit card. Other payment methods will not qualify.

Step 4: Place a wager of £10 or more on the sportsbook on a selection that has odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Whether your initial bet goes on to win or not, you’ll still receive your free bets.

Step 5: Once the qualifying bet has settled, the William Hill free bets will be credited to your account in three £10 denominations.

Step 6: Wager your free bets within seven days of them being credited to your account.

Key terms and conditions for the William Hill sign up bonus

Bettors should remember to read the general site terms and conditions, as well as those specific to the William Hill sign up offer, before registering.

This William Hill welcome offer is open to over 18s and new customers only, and it is limited to one customer, IP address or household. Remember that punters signing up using the app will need to enter the William Hill promo code R30 at registration.

Only debit card deposits will be accepted as part of the William Hill new customer offer, and the initial deposit must be £10 or more.

The first bet must be £10 or more - two £5 bets will not qualify, for example – and qualifying wagers must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. These wagers can’t be placed on any virtual sports.

If you cash in your qualifying bet, you will no longer be eligible for the William Hill sign up bonus. Free bets will be credited after your initial wager has been settled, and they must be used within seven days.

Your stake will not be returned in any winnings you may achieve from a free bet.

The full value of each £10 free bet must be redeemed in one stake. Any remaining portion of the free bet not wagered will be voided.

How William Hill sign up offer compares to other major bookmakers

The William Hill welcome offer has several positive parts to it, such as how straightforward the sign-up process is, how much choice you have for your qualifying bet, and how you aren’t restricted to specific markets or sports when it comes to using your free bets.

BetMGM, Tote and SpreadEx all place restrictions on how you can use your free bets, so the flexibility offered by William Hill makes their new customer offer a competitive one.

However, other betting sites offer larger free bet rewards, such as Betfred and BetMGM, who offer £50 and £60 in bet credits respectively. Despite this, some bettors prefer to use a market leader and more established brand name, which is exactly what William Hill is, and the offer is still among the market leaders.

Below, we’ve picked out a handful of other sign up bonus deals from top bookmakers for an idea of how the William Hill new customer offer fares.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required Tote Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus B10G50 SpreadEx Bet £10 get £40 in free bets INDY2024 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 Betfred Bet £10 get £50 in free bets SUMMER50 BoyleSports Bet £10 get £20 in free bets None required

William Hill offers for existing customers

Once you’ve used your free bets, there are a series of William Hill offers and promotions for existing customers.

The high street bookmaker offers an enhanced odds scheme, where they boost the odds on a huge range of individual and accumulator bets daily – from horse racing to football and plenty of other sports.

During major events in sports such as golf, rugby and greyhound racing, bettors will also find that William Hill offer various promotions on their chosen sport, including free bets and more.

Nevertheless, William Hill stand out among horse racing betting sites, not only for their enhanced odds, but also for their top price guarantee on selected races each day. They also offer extra places on a multitude of races, with the number of extra place races increasing during the major meetings.

There’s also a daily bet boost available for racing and a free-to-play tipping competition for racing aficionados to avail with £5,000 on offer to the winner.

There are plenty of William Hill promotions for football too, and they rival a number of football betting sites with offers, including their ‘2 Up’ promo. Punters who place a wager on the 90-minute market will have their bet settled as a winner should the team they back go two goals ahead at any point, no matter the final outcome.

Football bettors can also claim a £20 free bet to use on a bet builder by answering five questions correctly on William Hill’s free ‘Stat Attack’ game.

Why you should join William Hill

For starters, William Hill is a well-established brand with over 90 years of sports betting experience, and it features in our lists of the best live betting sites and top betting apps – the app itself even has a rating of 4.7 on Apple’s App Store.

The William Hill sign up process is quick and stress-free, and the deposit tools are easy to use. The presence of dozens of sports markets means it is very easy to qualify for your initial free bets.

William Hill is regularly found to have the best odds on horse racing among the major UK bookmakers, and they offer an excellent selection of promotions for racing as well as the possibility of live streaming every UK and Irish race on their site and app.

In addition, William Hill’s #YourOdds tool allows users to come up with their own unique wagers, while William Hill Plus allows punters to combine their online and in-shop betting.

To add to the user-friendly app and website experience, William Hill have an excellent in-play betting section and offer cash out and bet builder features, as well as a range of acca possibilities.

William Hill sign up offer review

Perhaps the biggest positive of the Wiliam Hill sign up offer is that the entire process, from registration to the initial deposit and first bet, is very simple and easy to complete.

Once you have a funded account, finding a decent bet with the required odds is not difficult given the wide range of markets on offer at William Hill.

The value of the free bets and the flexibility for the customer in using them on any sport they want is a big plus, as is the lack of wagering requirements.

Some bookies, particularly new betting sites, require you to re-wager free bet winnings a certain number of times before you can bank them, but that is not the case with William Hill, meaning customers can withdraw funds generated from the free bets immediately.

Some terms and conditions don’t favour the customer, including the timescale for using the free bets and the need to use a debit card initially, and we’ve outlined the key pros and cons of the William Hill sign up offer below.

Pros Cons William Hill’s welcome offer can be used in conjunction with other promos Some rival betting sites offer new customers a bigger reward for an initial £10 bet Very few restrictions on how free bets can be wagered Only debit card payments are eligible to qualify for the sign up offer No wagering requirements on any winnings from free bets Small time window of seven days in which to spend the free bets

Nevertheless, on balance, the William Hill welcome offer is one of the best-value offers on the market, and you’d expect no less from a market leader.

The value of their free bets is enough to initially attract customers, while the breadth and scale of the offers for existing users should mean they return to Hills. A quick and easy sign up process helps users at the registration stage, while a user-friendly app and website greets customers once they’ve signed up.

A good selection of markets on a wide range of sports means that anyone from the casual punter to the more seasoned bettor will find something of value, and even though some of the offer-specific T&Cs are a little restrictive, the offer is easy enough to qualify for and redeem, and the after-offer experience is of a sufficient quality to retain customers.

Gambling responsibly

William Hill promotes responsible gambling well, but you can never be too careful. It is important to be aware of the pitfalls.

When gambling, never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is never a sure way to make money, no matter how knowledgeable you are about sport. Sports betting can be addictive too, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

William Hill offer plenty of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs. These can be accessed through their safer gambling hub, offering advice on how to gamble responsibly online and what actions you should take if you have any concerns.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

