William and Harry perform first joint engagement in two years... virtually

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales, pictured at the 2017 Diana Awards - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have taken part in their first joint engagement for nearly two years – albeit virtually.

The brothers each recorded segments for the annual Diana Awards, which this year recognised more than 180 young people from 31 countries.

The award is the only charity bearing the late princess’s name and honours young people aged nine to 25 who work to improve the lives of others.

Prince William said he was “proud” to continue the belief shared by his mother that “when we invest in young people… they can truly change the world”.

Prince Harry said that his mother, who would have turned 62 on Saturday, recognised the “unique ability” of young people to “challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society”.

He added: “Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today. Sometimes it’s easy to question one’s ability to make a difference.

“No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world.”

The last official joint engagement that the brothers carried out in person was the unveiling of their mother’s statue at Kensington Palace in July 2021.

They both support the Diana Award, although last year while the Duke recorded a message to open the ceremony, the Prince of Wales sent a written message.

The latter told this year’s recipients: “The road to making a difference is not always easy, but as we celebrate the impact they have made, we are reminded that no challenge is insurmountable.

“Today, we recognise the power of all young people to inspire meaningful change. To all the award recipients – congratulations.

“Your accomplishments are a testament to your character, your passion and your determination to make a difference. You are an inspiration to young people everywhere.”

He added: “And to everyone watching, these stories remind us why organisations like the Diana Award are so important.

“It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world – a belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name.”

