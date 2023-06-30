How William and Harry’s friendship group fell apart – and who has sided with who

Rumours of a rift have swirled since William and Harry’s well documented fall-out

Had the Duke of Sussex been browsing news websites earlier this week, he’d have been forgiven for thinking he’d entered a time warp. There the increasingly sensible Prince of Wales was, captured on video two days after his 41st birthday, dancing to electronic dance music in London nightclub KOKO with old friends Guy Pelly and James Meade.

Harry’s surprise might have been peppered with regret. Rewind a decade or so and he too would have been partying with Meade and Pelly, along with the rest of the young princes’ close-knit friendship group. The crowd, which also included Tom Inskip, and brothers Thomas and Charlie van Straubenzee, had supported the princes from childhood.

But rumours of a rift have swirled since William and Harry’s well documented fall-out. Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in 2020’s Finding Freedom that “Harry, sensitive to even the slightest hint of prejudice, had fallouts within his own circle,” and on the basis of this recent nightclub jaunt, at least, it looks like William has acquired custody of the old gang.

So have some of the princes’ oldest friends been forced to take sides? And if so, who has proved most popular? Pelly, 41, one of Prince Louis’s godparents and the organiser of William’s 2011 stag do, is perhaps a surprising choice of party partner, given Kate, who didn’t attend the former nightclub owner’s 2014 wedding to Holiday Inn heiress Elizabeth Wilson, is said to distrust him.

He reportedly organised William’s controversial 2017 skiing holiday with Meade and Thomas van Straubenzee, which culminated in a PR disaster when the prince was spotted dancing in an Alps nightclub hours before other senior royals attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Yet he was friends with William before bonding with Harry, meeting the future King when both were junior members of the Beaufort Hunt. It was only when William was travelling during his gap year, that Pelly, whose sculptor mother Vanda is a member of the Tate & Lyle sugar dynasty, is thought to have befriended Harry.

With a similar nose for trouble as the younger prince, he and Harry continued to be friends after Megxit, with Pelly, Elizabeth and their daughter Willow reportedly invited to visit Harry and Meghan in California in 2020 – the only member of the old set known to have done so. “Despite what’s been said about Harry losing touch with his old friends, he was keen to see Guy,” a source told one newspaper.

Meade, meanwhile, is arguably on better terms with Kate – he accompanied her to the Badminton Horse Trials in 2007 during her split from William, at the Prince’s request – making a loyalty to William more likely. Having befriended William at Eton, he is later said to have taken William drinking at Piccadilly’s Cuckoo Club. He and his wife Lady Laura Marsham, daughter of the 8th Earl of Romney, at whose 2013 wedding William was an usher, are both godparents to Princess Charlotte.

The son of Olympic gold medallist equestrian Richard Meade, he has long been close to Harry too – it was his 2005 “Colonials and Natives” themed bash to which Harry wore his notorious Nazi outfit.

Harry recently revealed in Spare that it was Meade and Thomas van Straubenzee who were William’s best men at his 2011 wedding, not Harry, as had always been believed. Reports that Harry assumed the role, the Duke of Sussex wrote with perhaps a hint of rancour, was a “bare-faced lie.” There have been no recent sightings of Meade and Harry together.

While the princes’ old social circle are notoriously tight-lipped, emotion following the rift seems to have run high. According to one report this January, some friends were said to be furious at Harry’s “outrageously disloyal” betrayal of William in Spare, in which he wrote of their fight in his Nottingham Cottage kitchen and revealed that William had been circumcised as a baby.

Harry, for his part, was said in Finding Freedom to have “immediately” cut off an unnamed male friend after finding out he had “spent an afternoon gossiping about Meghan.”

One other friend who may have fallen out with Harry is Tom “Skippy” Inskip, the son of Owen Inskip, field-master of the Beaufort Hunt, a friend of King Charles. A regular at Club H, the “nightclub” the princes created in the basement at Highgrove, Inskip, a banker, was with Harry when he was photographed naked during a game of “strip billiards” in Las Vegas in 2012.

The two men also went to Eton together. But “Skippy” (like Prince William) is said to have expressed doubts about the speed Harry’s relationship was developing and told Harry he should live with Meghan before “doing anything more serious.” Although his advice “came from a good place,” wrote Scobie and Durand in Finding Freedom, Harry “didn’t totally see it that way.”

As a result of the rumoured falling-out, he and his wife Lara Hughes-Young, whose 2017 wedding in Jamaica Harry and Meghan attended before their relationship was confirmed, were reportedly excluded from the Sussexes’ evening wedding party at Frogmore House. Although he and Harry are said to have reconciled in 2019, he is barely mentioned in Spare.

The van Straubenzee brothers, however, are cited several times. Thomas, 40, a property consultant, and his younger brother Charlie, 34, an investment executive, were at Ludgrove prep school in Berkshire with the princes, remaining close into adulthood.

Both Thomas and Charlie, whose middle sibling, Henry, tragically died in a car accident aged 18, in 2002, are said to have been ushers at Harry’s wedding, at which Charlie reportedly gave a speech joking that Harry had stolen his teddy bear and thrown it on to the roof at school. Charlie chose Harry as best man for his 2018 Surrey wedding to filmmaker Daisy Jenks, 32, that August.

Thomas, a godparent to Princess Charlotte, is perhaps closer to William, who he accompanied on a royal tour to New Zealand in 2005. But he doesn’t appear to have turned his back on Harry – it was he who Harry ended up taking magic mushrooms with at actress Courtney Cox’s house on a 2016 trip to Los Angeles.

And the brothers managed to reunite the warring princes last December, when William and Harry wrote a joint letter for a carol concert in aid of the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund.

“For those of us who knew Henners, we will always miss his mischievous charm and hilarious sense of humour,” they wrote, their joint endeavour, sadly, only fleeting.

