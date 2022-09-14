William and Harry come together in honour of Queen

Robert Dex and Robert Jobson
·4 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince Harry are reuniting in grief for the Queen’s lying-in-state, raising hopes that the royal family could further unite and heal their rift.

The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Tuesday, where the Queen will lie in state.

The procession will leave the palace at 2.22pm and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

Relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the family have been strained since the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, and then gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey.

But the death of the Queen has seen the royals come together, and last night there was another show of togetherness.

Harry and Meghan were seen standing beside the King inside Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen’s coffin after it made the journey across London from RAF Northolt in the new state hearse.

As it travelled, sections of busy roads like the A40 came to a stop with drivers standing and watching by the central reservation as the public lined the pavements. At moments there was applause and cheers and flowers were thrown into the path of the hearse.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join The Prince and Princess of Wales greeting the public at Windsor in tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth I (PA)
The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth I (PA)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle (Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle (Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle (AP)
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle (AP)
Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look at floral tributes as they walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor (REUTERS)
Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look at floral tributes as they walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor (REUTERS)
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, greet people as they walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth (REUTERS)
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, greet people as they walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth (REUTERS)
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle (Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle (Getty Images)
Crowds wait to meet the Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Crowds wait to meet the Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
The Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
The Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Harry and Meghan view the floral tributes for the Queen outside Windsor Castle (AP) (AP)
Harry and Meghan view the floral tributes for the Queen outside Windsor Castle (AP) (AP)
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, greets people gathered outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth (REUTERS)
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, greets people gathered outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth (REUTERS)

When it neared the Palace, three cheers went up and some people lit up the area with the torches on their phones, holding them above their heads.

With a glass roof and large side windows, the hearse has been designed to give members of the public a clear view.

It features interior lights that shone brightly in the gloomy London evening as they illuminated the coffin draped in a royal standard with a wreath of Balmoral blooms.

Also there to receive the coffin at the Palace were the rest of the family, including the Queen Consort, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, the Duke of York and his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

William and Harry were set to be reunited this afternoon as they walked behind the coffin with other senior royals as it makes its way along the Mall, past Horse Guards Parade and down Whitehall to arrive at Westminster Hall where the Queen will lie in state until her funeral.

Meghan was expected to make the journey by car along with family members including the Queen Consort, Kate and Sophie.

The brothers also came together with their wives outside Windsor Castle on Saturday to see the tributes to Her Majesty and meet members of the public gathered outside. It is reported William extended the olive branch to his brother, asking him and Meghan to join them for a tour of the floral tributes.

It was the first time the brothers had been seen together in public since July last year when they met to unveil a memorial to their mother Diana. Before that they had both attended the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip. However, they walked either side of their cousin Peter Phillips rather than shoulder to shoulder.

In his first speech, the King went out of his way to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

Troops stage early-morning rehearsal for Queen’s coffin procession

An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (PA)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (PA)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (PA)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (PA)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (PA)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (PA)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. (Jeremy Selwyn)

Winfrey, whose bombshell broadcast did so much to bring the family’s private problems into public focus, said she hoped mourning the Queen would bring them back together. The US talkshow host said the “ceremony” of the Queen’s funeral could be “an opportunity for peacemaking”. The Queen’s coffin was brought from Edinburgh last night on an RAF plane, where it had been lying at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral.

Moments after it had arrived, Princess Anne, who had accompanied the coffin on the flight, thanked the nation for the “uplifting” and “humbling” response to her mother on her final journey to Buckingham Palace.

She said she was “fortunate” to be able to share “the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life”, adding: “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.”

Standing in the Palace’s quadrangle as the hearse arrived was a guard of honour formed from the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards. They gave the royal salute as the hearse came to a stop. The bearer party, from the Grenadier Guards, carried the coffin into the Bow Room, where it stayed overnight before today’s procession to Westminster Hall.

Latest Stories

  • Players shed new light on memorable Canada-Soviet Summit Series in "1972" book

    Every time there's a Summit Series anniversary, hockey fans are reminded of Canada's thrilling comeback victory over the Soviet Union and Paul Henderson's where-were-you-when Game 8 winner. While many cherish the memories from that 1972 showdown, it remains somewhat difficult for others to reflect on it. Alexander Yakushev, who led the Soviet Union with seven goals in the series, has a videotape of all eight games that has remained on a shelf at his home for years. He has never watched it and do

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r