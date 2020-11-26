William Gallas: London team will win the Premier League this season... but it won’t be Arsenal!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Former defender William Gallas expects a London team to win the Premier League this season... it just won't be Arsenal!

Tottenham sit top of the table for the first since August 2014 and for the first time this late into a season, and face Chelsea on Sunday in a huge London derby.

Chelsea threatened to mount a title challenge last season, Frank Lampard's first in charge, and can go above Spurs with victory at the weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are seven points off the pace after just eight games after winning just one of their past five games.

Gallas, who played for Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal during his career, expects the title to return to the capital, but has narrowed down the possible destination.

"[Tottenham's win over Manchester City] confirms what I said a few weeks ago," he said on Instagram. "A London team will win the Premier League this year.

"After seeing Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham play, I already know that it won’t be Arsenal who will win the title!"

