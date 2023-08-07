William Friedkin, Oscar-Winning Director of ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ Dead at 87

GettyImages-532078048 - Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

William Friedkin, one of the great directors of the New Hollywood era who helmed classics like The Exorcist and Oscar-winner The French Connection, died Monday, The New York Times reports. He was 87.

Sherry Lansing, a former head of Paramount Pictures, and Friedkin’s wife, confirmed his death. She said the cause was heart failure and pneumonia.

Rising to prominence in the Seventies, Friedkin came to specialize in gritty, white-knuckle thrillers. The French Connection, his breakthrough film, won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, and Actor for star Gene Hackman. Two years later, he had a box office smash with The Exorcist and would go on to direct favorites like Sorcerer, To Live and Die in L.A., and Rules of Engagement.

Prior to his death, it was announced that Friedkin would release his first movie in over 10 years, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, later this year. The film, which stars Kiefer Sutherland, is currently scheduled to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Friedkin was born and raised in Chicago, and began his career in the mailroom of the local TV station, WGN. He eventually got the chance to start working on productions and directed hundreds of local television programs, from kid’s shows to live broadcasts. Friedkin was also particularly interested in documentary, and one of his earliest successes was the 1962 film, The People vs. Paul Crump, about an inmate on death row.

Though the film helped kickstart Friedkin’s career, he came to express some misgivings about it. Paul Crump had been sentenced to death for killing a security guard during an armed robbery, while the four other suspects received life in prison. Crump eventually had his sentence commuted to 119 years in prison, and was paroled in 1993; he was later sent back to prison for harassing a family member.

“I was looking for a subject to film; he was looking for a get-out-of-jail card,” Friedkin later wrote. “I don’t dwell on the question because it would mean we both gamed the system. Paul got his freedom, I got my career.”

