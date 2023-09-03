William Friedkin’s Last Film ‘The Caine Mutiny Court Martial’ To Premiere On Paramount+ In Int’l Markets Where Platform Is Live

Paramount+ has announced it will premiere William Friedkin’s last film The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial in all international markets where the service is currently live.

The territories included in the operation are the UK, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and South Korea.

More from Deadline

The American legal drama, directed by Friedkin, who also wrote the screenplay from the play by Herman Wouk, world premieres Out of Competition at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday evening.

The film was completed prior to Friedkin’s death on August 7, and it also marks a posthumous release for Wouk and cast member Lance Reddick, who died in 2019 and 2023 respectively.

The drama revolves around the trial of a U.S. Naval First Officer for orchestrating a mutiny after his captain starts to show signs of becoming unhinged, jeopardizing the lives of his crew.

The ensemble cast features Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Monica Raymund Lewis Pullman, Jay Duplass, Tom Riley as well as Reddick.

The Republic Pictures feature is produced by Annabelle Dunne (Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, Everything Is Copy and Fake Famous) and Matt Parker (Beasts of the Southern Wild) with Michael Salven (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) and Mike Upton (John Wick) serving as executive producers.

The film is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.