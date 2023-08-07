William Friedkin, director of The French Connection and The Exorcist, dies aged 87

William Friedkin with his Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement award at the 70th Venice Film in 2013 - Andrew Medichini/AP

William Friedkin, who achieved cinematic immortality by directing the 1971 drug-smuggling thriller The French Connection and the terrifying 1973 Exorcist about demon possession died on Monday at the age of 87.

Variety reported he died in Los Angeles, citing a friend of Friedkin’s wife. No further details were immediately available.

Friedkin got his start with the mild 1967 musical comedy Good Times with the pop duo Sonny and Cher, then spent the rest of his career creating some of the most disturbing, violent and controversial images in film history.

The French Connection won five Academy Awards including best picture, best director for Friedkin and best actor for Gene Hackman, who Friedkin initially did not want in the memorable role of Popeye Doyle, the New York narcotics detective.

The Exorcist shocked moviegoers and offended some people with its unflinching tale of an innocent 12-year-old girl, played by Linda Blair, who undergoes a harrowing Roman Catholic exorcism to free her from possession by a demon. A cultural phenomenon and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, it was hailed by some as the greatest horror movie ever made.

Friedkin with Linda Blair in 2003 - L Cohen/Wireimage

The Exorcist was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture and best director for Friedkin.

“My films have always been a study of human behaviour at its extremes,” Friedkin told interviewer Tom Huddleston in 2012. “They’re not aimed at young people, they’re aimed at adults. Is there a line I wouldn’t cross? I don’t know.”

Friedkin went on to make other movies but none achieved the same level of success.

Other noteworthy efforts included the 1985 crime thriller To Live and Die in LA starring William Petersen and Willem Dafoe, the 2006 mental disintegration chiller Bug with Ashley Judd, and the twisted 2011 black comedy Killer Joe starring Matthew McConaughey.

Detractors considered him a hot-tempered, arrogant bully and dubbed him Hurricane Billy. Friedkin admitted he had a sense of entitlement and hubris after making two of the defining movies of the 1970s.

In The French Connection cops played by Hackman and Roy Scheider in the decaying New York City of the early 1970s track a French heroin smuggler. The film, shot almost in a documentary style, was raw, violent, and cynical, with brutal cops barely distinguishable from the bad guys.

It also contained one of the greatest chase sequences in cinema, involving Hackman’s character and an elevated train line.