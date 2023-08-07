William Friedkin: Director of The Exorcist and The French Connection dies aged 87

Oscar winner William Friedkin died

William Friedkin, director of the classic horror film The Exorcist, died on Monday at the age of 87, US media report.

His wife told The Hollywood Reporter he had died in Los Angeles, the outlet reported.

His other famous films included crime thriller The French Connection, which won five Academy Awards including best director.

Tributes from celebrities began pouring in over social media.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, actor Elijah Wood wrote: "Aww man…a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever. So long, William Friedkin."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated