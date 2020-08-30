William Byron wins NASCAR race at Daytona, locks himself into the postseason

The cautions were few but the drama was plentiful in NASCAR’s final regular-season race — at Daytona International Speedway. William Byron won his first race of the season in an overtime thriller Saturday night to lock in his spot in the 2020 playoffs.

The No. 24 Chevrolet driver slid between Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace with the field running four-wide heading into the closing laps. The close racing sent Logano wiggling, then sliding backwards and collecting other cars in his wake.

One of those drivers was Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson and Byron were competing as one of three drivers on the points bubble to make the playoffs. In the final stage of the race, Johnson sat four points above his teammate Byron as the last driver to make it into the postseason on points.

But a hard hit to the left side from Matt Kenseth, who spun up the track as part of the Logano wreck, solidified the end of Jimmie Johnson’s run. That crash forced the second of two late-laps red flags and an overtime race.

Byron led the field on the restart, keeping just ahead of Cup rookie Christopher Bell, who fell back before the checkered flag. Byron kept his pace in the final two laps through the checkered flag, eliminating the need for any position or points counting.

Chase Elliott finished in second and Denny Hamlin finished in third.

The first “Big One” came a few laps before the second “Bigger One.” With under 10 laps left, Cup rookie Tyler Reddick made a move from second place to pass Kyle Busch in the lead. Reddick passed too close and Busch checked up, forcing contact with Erik Jones directly behind him. Jones hit the wall and drivers running nearby in the field, including Kyle and Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Ryan Preece, were caught up in the wreck.

With minimal damage, Reddick restarted in the front row, but quickly fell behind Logano, who raced up to first. Reddick’s No. 8 car was collected in the second major wreck, as was Logano’s.

Despite Logano’s DNF, the No. 22 driver swept the first two stages, both of which were marked by aggressive moves at the green-and-white flags as drivers tried to gain points in a last-ditch effort to make the playoffs. Clint Bowyer was locked into the postseason after the first stage based on points, but he placed in a better position to close stage 2, in third. Meanwhile, Erik Jones, on the outskirts of the playoff bubble, was at a loss early despite a solid Stage 1 finish (second). He needed to win the race in order to continue in the championship hunt.

Matt DiBenedetto finished in 12th place and Johnson finished in 17th. DiBenedetto was the final driver to make it into the playoffs on points. Johnson raced hard to put himself in a strong position to point his way into the playoffs, but unfortunate positioning, timing and forces outside of his control took Johnson out of the race late.