William Byron takes eighth at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

William Byron finished eighth in the Go Bowling 235 at the DAYTONA Road Course at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday.

The top-10 finish for Byron, his seventh of the year, added 40 points to his season total. Byron is now 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 577 points.

Byron started in 13th position. The third-year driver has earned five top-five and 23 top-10 finishes in his career.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting two spots higher than his career mark of 15.2 and completing the race 10 places ahead of his 18.1 career average finish.

Byron’s eighth-place finish came against 39 other drivers. The race endured four cautions and seven caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 13 lead changes.

Chase Elliott earned the victory in the race, and Denny Hamlin followed in second. Martin Truex Jr crossed the finish line third, Jimmie Johnson took fourth, and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.

After Elliott won Stage 1, Hamlin drove the No. 11 car to victory in Stage 2.

