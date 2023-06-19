William Barr Labels 'Very Petty' Trump As A 'Defiant' Child In Explosive Remarks

Former Attorney General William Barr didn’t hold back as he pinned Donald Trump as a “very petty” person and a “defiant 9-year-old kid” following the former president’s jabs toward him on his Truth Social platform. (You can watch Barr’s comments in the clip below)

Barr, a Trump enabler when he served as his attorney general from Feb. 2019 to Dec. 2020, previously predicted that the former president is “toast” if there’s truth to half of the 37-count indictment against him.

The comments led to criticism from Trump, who called the former AG a “gutless pig” and “totally ineffective,” but it didn’t stop Barr from going after the former president’s character on “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Barr remarked on Trump’s “many good qualities” and accomplishments before slamming him as a “consummate narcissist” who puts his party’s agenda at risk.

“Would he put the country at risk if he was in the White House again?” asked CBS News’ Robert Costa.

″He will always put his own interests and gratifying his own ego ahead of everything else, including the country’s interests – there’s no question about it, this is a perfect example of that,” Barr said.

“He’s like a 9-year-old, a defiant 9-year-old kid who’s always pushing the glass toward the edge of the table, defying his parents to stop him from doing it. It’s a means of self-assertion and exerting his dominance over other people and he’s a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s, his personal gratification of his ego. But our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.”

Barr, earlier in the interview, told Costa that Trump is not in a circumstance where he is the victim and it’s not a matter of government overreach.

“He provoked this whole problem himself,” Barr said.

“Yes he’s been the victim of unfair witch hunts in the past. But that doesn’t obviate the fact that he’s also a fundamentally flawed person who engages in reckless conduct. And that leads to situations – calamitous situations – like this, which are very destructive and hurt any political cause he’s associated with.”

