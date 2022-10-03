Willem Dafoe Thriller ‘Inside’ Lands at Focus Features for Early 2023 Release

Focus Features acquired the Willem Dafoe-starring thriller “Inside” this week. The film is now slated for release next March.

“Inside” stars Dafoe as Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after a heist doesn’t go as planned.

“Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive,” according to the film’s synopsis. “Inside” marks the directorial debut of Vasilis Katsoupis, who came up with the idea for the story. Ben Hopkins wrote the screenplay based on that idea.

The movie is set to be released by Focus Features on March 10, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada. Universal International is set to handle overseas distribution.

“With ‘Inside,’ Focus continues our commitment to first-time and international filmmakers,” Kiska Higgs, President of Production & Acquisitions at Focus Features said in a statement. “Vasilis’s thought-provoking film explores an experience we’re all now familiar with – isolation – and explores it in a visually stunning way.”

The film is produced by Giorgos Karnavas of Greek production and sales outfit Heretic, which helmed this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.” Marcos Kantis and Dries Phlypo are also producing, with Katsoupis, Jim Stark, Konstantinos Kontovrakis, Charles E. Breitkreuz, Martin Lehwald, Jean-Claude Van Rijckeghem and Stephen Kelliher all executive producing.

“It’s a dream to have made this film, the way we wanted to, having the privilege to work with Willem and all these amazing filmmakers that supported us,” Katsoupis and Karnavas said in a joint statement. “Focus is the perfect place for the film, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

