Willem Dafoe Reacts to Pedro Pascal's Walk of Fame Ceremony Tribute: 'Makes Me Feel Old' (Exclusive)

'I still think I'm a young guy,' Dafoe told PEOPLE in response to Pascal saying he watched him as a kid

Michael Tran/getty Willem Dafoe and Pedro Pascal

Willem Dafoe is grateful to have inspired others throughout his career, even if it makes him feel a bit up in age.

On Monday, the Spider-Man actor, 68, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about his impact on his industry peers as he received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

At the ceremony, Dafoe's The Great Wall costar Pedro Pascal praised Dafoe for his many contributions, stating that he watched the Oscar-nominated Platoon actor as a kid.

“Well, that's beautiful, but it also makes me feel old. I still think I'm a young guy,” Dafoe said of the compliment from The Last of Us actor, 48.

Michael Tran/getty Willem Dafoe, Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

“But no, it's nice. It's nice, and it's a little strange because... but then I always feel like, when I think about my life, I always think about it in terms of movies because I have strong associations where I was, what I was doing, what I was thinking, what were the good things, what were the bad things, where I was in my life when I think back on movies. So when someone recalls where they were when they saw that movie, I meet them in a funny way.”

In addition to earning a coveted star at Monday’s ceremony, one of Dafoe’s latest projects, Poor Things, won the 2024 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy -- on Sunday.

When asked how it felt to start his year off “on such a high,” he told PEOPLE, “really good.”

“We could space them out, but it's a good time,” Dafoe quipped. “It's a good time and it's a beautiful day. My friends are here and we were out late last night, now we're here this morning. Everything's good.”

Pascal, Patricia Arquette, Camilla Morrone, Guillermo Del Toro and Mark Ruffalo and Dafoe’s wife Giada Colagrande were among those who showed their support on Monday.

Michael Tran/getty Model Camila Morrone (L) and actress Patricia Arquette (R) pose with Willem Dafoe

During his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech, he gave a sweet shoutout to his spouse of nearly 18 years.

“Finally, thank you to my wife Giada Colagrande, who teaches me gratitude and reminds me not to spit on my luck,” he shared at the end of his speech.

“I just want to say it’s wonderful to be part of this community of artists and entertainers, people that — by sharing their experience, imagining others’ perspectives, telling stories, and musing on what is, was, and most importantly could be," Dafoe added. "They make us feel closer to each other and connect us, creating an important dialogue particularly needed in these detached, technology-driven and divisive times. So I’m glad to be with people like this and hopefully we’re making this a better world somehow."

Dafoe also told PEOPLE what goals he still has in place for himself.

“I just want to make good movies, and that's what it's about, and work with good people because I really believe in the power of movies. And when I'm on a movie set, well, I feel very engaged, very turned on and fed, and I learn a lot. So that's what I want to keep it going.”



