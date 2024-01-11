Willem Dafoe’s Best Performances: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘The Lighthouse,’ ‘Platoon,’ and More

Willem Dafoe has a face made for film. When the sixty-something actor appears on screen, his prominent cheekbones, wide eyes, and toothy grin are difficult to take your gaze off. Combined with his slender frame and his raspy, gravely, deep voice, the actor’s portrayal of Jesus Christ allegedly prompted Sergio Leone to opine “This is not the face of our Lord, this is the face of Satan!”

Dafoe hasn’t played Satan at all over the course of his career, but he’s certainly played his share of villains, bringing his signature menace to dozens of cinematic crooks and psychopaths. After his first lead role, in Kathryn Bigelow’s 1982 biker drama “The Loveless,” his early parts were largely antagonists to the lead heroes, such as the alluring but frightening criminals in “Streets of Fire” and “To Live and Die in L.A.” The part that arguably brought him the most widespread, household recognition was Green Goblin in 2002’s “Spider-Man,” in which he gleefully embodies a comic book lunatic supervillain come to life. He reprised the role in both Sam Raimi sequels and, more memorably, in 2020’s “No Way Home,” which cemented his image among general audiences as a cinematic bad guy. Many of his other acclaimed roles, even if he’s not necessarily playing a villain like in “The Lighthouse” or “Antichrist,” trade on the danger and sense of unease his face can inspire.

Of course, while Dafoe is wonderful as a villain, what makes him a great actor is his versatility, and his face can be warm and inviting in addition to cold and frightening. Leone might have taken umbrage with Dafoe’s breakout portrayal of Christ in Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Temptation of Christ,” but Dafoe is unquestionably wonderful in the role, playing the part with a heartbreaking and intense nobility. As Dafoe has aged up, he’s often been called upon to play sweeter, more paternalistic figures, including in his Oscar-nominated exemplary performance in “The Florida Project.” His most recent role — as Dr. Godwin Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” — plays a bit with audience expectations of what Dafoe offers onscreen. On paper, Dafoe as a heavily disfigured mad scientist seems like a plum villain part, but in practice, Baxter is among the most lovable characters in the actor’s entire career.

Lanthimos is the latest in a long line of auteurs and independent filmmakers that Dafoe has collaborated with — a stable that includes the likes of Paul Schrader, Abel Ferrara, Lars von Trier, Julian Schnabel, Wes Anderson, and Robert Eggers. He’ll reteam with Lanthimos and much of the “Poor Things” cast in the upcoming anthology “Kind of Kindness.” There’s no release date yet, but the constantly working actor will have plenty of films coming out before then, including vampire horror “Nosferatu,” fantasy adventure “The Legend of Ochi,” and “Beetlejuice 2.”

With “Poor Things” out in theaters, IndieWire decided to comb through Dafoe’s vast filmography to determine which performances stand out in his list of nearly 150 credits. The movies listed here are ranked based on the strength of Dafoe’s performances, rather than their quality overall. And because Dafoe has been so good for so long, a lot of brutal cuts needed to be made. Some honorable mentions include: “American Psycho,” “At Eternity’s Gate,” “The English Patient,” “Finding Nemo,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “John Wick,” “The Loveless,” “Mississippi Burning,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Wild at Heart,” and, of course, “Poor Things.” With all that said, here are Willem Dafoe’s 10 Best Film Performances, ranked.

With editorial contributions from Kate Erbland.

