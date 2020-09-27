Will there be an 'Enola Holmes' sequel? Here's what Millie Bobby Brown saysm

Enola Holmes only just hit Netflix this week, but the impressive reviews for the Sherlock Holmes spin-off has already led to speculation that a sequel will soon follow.

Millie Bobby Brown, who has been widely praised for her performance as the teenage detective who lives in the shadow of her already famous older brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill, has said she’s tempted by a follow-up.

That wasn’t originally the case, though, as Brown said that when she agreed to make the film she was only interested in doing just one.

However, as soon as she was on set as Enola Holmes she “fell in love” with the character.

At this point, all she would tell Entertainment Weekly is that she was really “optimistic about the future” and that she was looking “forward to [hopefully] getting back to work”.

There’s plenty of material for any potential Enola Holmes sequel, as Nancy Springer’s series of detective novels is now six books deep. Other cases for her to solve include the Left-Handed Lady, the Bizarre Bouquets, the Peculiar Pink Fan, the Cryptic Crinoline, and the Gypsy Goodbye.

Director Harry Bradbeer is just as enthusiastic about making a follow-up to Enola Holmes, too, as he told Decider that there were many “issues left in this dysfunctional family.”

At the same time, he called the rest of Springer’s stories “extraordinary” while also admitting that he’d love to dive into the detail of the “period” more.

There’s a good chance he’ll get the opportunity to do that, as Enola Holmes has already debuted at number two on Netflix’s most watched list, and currently has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.