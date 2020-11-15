Will there be a season 3 of 'The Punisher'? Jon Bernthal is still hopeful

Jon Bernthal is still hopeful that he’ll one day return as Frank Castle for a third season of The Punisher.

Bernthal received critical acclaim for his performance in the Netflix series, which was unfortunately cancelled after just two seasons back in February, 2019.

Since then, Craig Erwich, who is the senior Vice President of originals over at Hulu, has teased that the streaming service would be interested in bringing the show back, while Disney’s Kevin Mayer had even said there was a chance that Disney+ might bring back the Marvel show, too.

During his recent interview on the Geek House Show, Bernthal responded, “There’s always hope,” when quizzed about the show’s future chances.

Bernthal then took the opportunity to open up about the strong critical and audience response to his portrayal of Frank Castle, a vigilante who takes on the criminal underworld.

The 44-year-old actor called the reaction “unbelievably humbling,” before admitting that the character still “means so much” to him, while noting, “He’s in my blood, he’s in my bones.”

With all of that in mind, Bernthal says that any return for The Punisher would have to be done in the right manner and be something that “fans really deserve.”

Of course, Bernthal was also keen to stress that any actual decision about the return of The Punisher would be made by much more powerful people. But he then emphasised that if a third season of The Punisher was ever greenlit, he would immediately jump at the chance to play him again.

“When we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all.”