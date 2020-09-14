Will Smith is hosting an Airbnb stay at the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' mansion

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith team up to put the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" mansion on Airbnb. (Photo: Instagram/Will Smith)

Will Smith is teaming up with Airbnb to bring Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian’s famous mansion and spend the night in Will’s very own wing.

The vacation rental service has officially put Smith as the host of the familiar property in a listing that’s offering a private room for Los Angeles-based couples. The listing boasts the “freshest staycation ever” with a bedroom, bathroom, pool area, outdoor lounge and dining room all decked out in the show’s reminiscent ‘90s style.

View photos Will's wing of the Bel-Air mansion will be decorated in the classic 90's style. (Photo: Airbnb) More

“Bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters will transport guests to the lap of luxury,” Airbnb shared in a press release about the listing, “auntie and uncle not included.”

The $30 listing coincides with the show’s 30th anniversary, which the cast is set to celebrate with a special on HBO Max. Smith and on-screen BFF DJ Jazzy Jeff, however, teamed up to give fans the opportunity to live the Banks lifestyle. Guests who snag one of the five available stays in October will even be virtually greeted to the home by the DJ. The rest of the evening will be filled with activities fit for the prince.

View photos The residence has a pool open to guests. (Photo: Airbnb) More

“Lacing up a fresh pair of Air Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom, spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff’s, donning a fly look from Will’s closet, from argyle prepster to all-star athlete and Bel-Air Athletics gear and soaking up the sun poolside on luxe lounge chairs,” are a few of the perks mentioned on Airbnb’s site. The listing also mentions that although there is no direct access to a kitchen, “all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.”

Airbnb also assures guests that the listing follows all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure a socially distant and safe visit. The service will also make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia as part of the promotion as well.

Local couples can request a booking starting Sept. 29. For those not in the area, Airbnb is hosting an online experience with DJ Jazzy Jeff, who will teach fans how to spin their own records.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: