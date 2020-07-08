Will Smith says he's been called the n-word by police on many occasions

Will Smith (Credit: AP Foto/Thibault Camus)

Will Smith has spoken about the racial abuse he has been subjected to at the hands of the police, while growing up in Philadelphia.

The Hollywood icon was discussing the Black Lives Matter movement during an interview with broadcaster Angela Rye.

Appearing on the On One With Angela Rye, he said: “I've been called n****r by the cops in Philly on more than 10 occasions.

“I got stopped frequently. So I understand what it's like to be in those circumstances with the police.”

Smith went on to discuss how he grew up in Philadelphia when controversial mayor Frank Rizzo was in charge of the city.

Rizzo, a former police officer who took was made commissioner in 1968, the year Smith was born and became mayor in 1972, was racist in his campaigning and his policies while in office, a staunch opponent of desegregation in the city who advised supporters to 'vote white'.

“I grew up under Mayor Rizzo. He went from the chief of police to becoming the mayor, and he had an iron hand,” Smith added.

Demonstrators march in honor of Philando Castile on July 6, 2020 in St. Anthony, Minnesota (Credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Referring to the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, Smith went on: “We are in a circumstance that we've never been in before.

“The entire globe has stood up and said to the African American people, 'We see you and we hear you. How can we help?' We've never been there before.”

Smith recently signed up for the project from Training Day director Anthony Fuqua, a slavery drama called Emancipation.

He is set to play the role of ‘Whipped Peter’, the subject of a harrowing photograph published in 1963 of a slave showing the scars of years of abuse, which was used by abolitionists as a glimpse into the horrors of slavery.

After a gruelling journey through the swamps of Louisiana, Peter joined and fought with the Union army.

Production is due to begin in 2021.