Will Shaner wins gold, sets Olympic record in 10-meter air rifle for Team USA
A 20-year-old Kentucky shooter has claimed the second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics for the United States.
Will Shaner won the men’s 10-meter air rifle on Sunday with a final round score of 251.6 at the Asaka Shooting Range, edging out China’s Sheng Lihao, 16, by 0.7. China’s Yang Haoran took the bronze medal, finishing just 0.4 behind Sheng.
Shaner’s win both set an Olympic record and marked the first gold medal won in the event for the United States.
Shaner is fresh off a second place finish in the NCAA air rifle individual championship. He also helped lead Kentucky to back-to-back team wins at the championship. Lucas Kozeniesky, Shaner’s Kentucky teammate, finished sixth in the event in Japan with a score of 165.0.
