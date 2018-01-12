Will 'safe' be enough for Canada's men's Olympic hockey team?

Can Canada win with “safe”?

That’s what Sean Burke, Scott Salmond, Willie Desjardins and the rest of Hockey Canada’s braintrust are counting on as evidenced by the 25 players chosen to the senior team tasked with defending back-to-back titles at the Olympic Games.

Unveiled Thursday, the very best professionals that Hockey Canada could unearth from outside the NHL were selected to the diminished Olympic outfit, and arrive with little variance from player to player. Each serviceable and experienced but unspectacular, these are the sort of assets that could be plopped into an NHL game, not immediately look out of place, but have trouble consistently impacting the game, at its highest level, with sustained regularity.

Instead, a team built to frustrate talent, not outshine it, Canada looks intent to grind out decisions with depth against individuals with the NHL in their futures, not their pasts. It’s a stark contrast from Vancouver and Sochi, of course, where the Canadians blew the competition out of the water with an unmatched level of skill.

“A lot of it came down to wanting to be a very hard team to play against,” Burke, the team’s general manager, explained on a conference call.

“The Olympics are going to have very talented teams there. There’s obviously the pressure of the big stage, but we did want to have what we’ve always considered the Canadian Way to be a big part of the flavour of our team.”

Perhaps this will prove to be key in a tournament where every country has been stripped of its top one percent. With the best players absent as the NHL operates in its own silo back in North America, does it underscore the importance of the weakest links on each roster?

This is something that proved true as recently earlier this month when Canada’s largely nameless world junior team broke a two-year title medal drought with a dominant performance in Buffalo.