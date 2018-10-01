Will the Oilers provide Connor McDavid with line stability?

The Connor McDavid line needs to be transcendent for the Oilers to truly compete. (Ciaran Breen/Yahoo Canada Sports)

Connor McDavid wasn’t even remotely part of the problem last season in Edmonton. Not by any stretch of the imagination.

Increasing his goal total in excess of 33 percent from his Hart Trophy-winning sophomore campaign en route to retaining his scoring title with 108 points, McDavid finished 38 clear of Edmonton’s second leading scorer Leon Draisaitl, and had at least 60 more points than everyone else on the Oilers roster.

Six-ty.

And yet, despite the eons between the Oilers’ leading point producer from the rest, the team still finished within a whisper of a top-ten placement in goals for at five-on-five.

Unfortunately, that rank plummets when eliminating strengths from your dotcom sorter. Edmonton’s pitiful power-play metrics and overall ugly shooting percentage saw an above-average even-strength attack ultimately sag.. A crime given that the most talented player in the world had put up his career-best season.

On the bright side, the law of regression states that good things must (or at least should) come to the Oilers this season — even after largely standing pat this summer in terms of talent acquisition due to the simple fact that their mega star is now earning mega dollars.

Because there’s not a chance that a McDavid-led power play could suffer to the same extent it did last season (in both performance and cadence), or convert in the lowest tier of shooting teams in all situations.

Working all summer to improve his release, it seems McDavid is intent on tackling this problem all by himself. I’d maybe expect that.

So is it possible that beyond a return to form from Cam Talbot (which, let’s face it, in addition to sizeable reform from Adam Larssen and Oscar Klefbom, is the most important factor, here), competing for a playoff slot could be as simple as just repeating what was a respectable five-on-five baseline performance from last season?

Maybe that’s oversimplifying things.

So to be safe, how do the Oilers improve on those numbers?

Leon Draisaitl would be considered key. (Getty)

While it may not have really mattered to the ceaselessly productive middle man, it was an unending carousel on McDavid’s wings last season. McDavid spent meaningful minutes with pretty much every forward Todd McLellan could pass as “top nine,” and, for the most part, dominated possession and goal share with every one of them, in turn singlehandedly lifting the Oilers in every sense of the word.

Remaining productive, he gave the coaching staff every opportunity in their quest to uncover a winning combination with the bottom three lines. If they wound up finding it, however, it was far too late.

By the end of the year, McDavid was working with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on his left side and on the right former second-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues, Ty Rattie, up with the big club after spending the bulk of the season at Bakersfield on a two-way deal. The three hit it off, combining for 18 goals and 41 points in the final 12 games (Nuge did miss a pair with injury), as McDavid secured his second consecutive Art Ross Trophy down the stretch.

For this reason, all indications are that McDavid will begin the season with Nugent-Hopkins and Rattie — and we shouldn’t expect the unit to be anything less than highly productive.

Instead the top line’s staying power hinges on the combinations with the lower three lines, which must find a way to break even — or just not have the doors blown off them every night — if the Oilers expect to rebound this season.

Some semblance of consistently, whether it comes with working pairs or a really strong, possession-driving middle-six unit, would be the start to bringing much-needed stability to a lineup that was hacked up by the blender far too often last season.

Not because it will help McDavid, but so McDavid’s brilliance can be difference — not what erases the deficit.

Achieving some normalcy falls under the responsibility of many players. Milan Lucic and Ryan Strome need to be far better from an individual standpoint, and contributions from Rattie, Jesse Puljujarvi, Tobias Reider and/or Kailer Yamamoto remain key to shoring up a right-wing position with many question marks.

But no player needs to bear the burden more than Leon Draisaitl. He’s too good and, let’s face it, too handsomely-paid, to ever require the comforts of McDavid’s wing.

It’s Draisaitl that needs to not only anchor a productive second line, but lead the fix for the bottom three lines that were caved in all of last season in Edmonton, in turn spoiling McDavid’s amazing season.

Find that normalcy, break even. Pray Talbot can rebound. Let McDavid do his thing.

Seems pretty simple in Edmonton. Though it doesn’t mean it’ll be easy.

