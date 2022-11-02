Will Odell Beckham Jr. return to the Giants? Don't count it out

Don’t count out an Odell Beckham Jr. reunion in New York.

The longtime Giants wide receiver stopped in to visit some current Giants last month at the team’s practice facility.

While it wasn’t anything official, general manager Joe Schoen said Tuesday that he would definitely be open to talking with Beckham about joining the team after he finishes recovering from his ACL tear.

"I had no idea he was in the building until he was out of the building," Schoen said Tuesday after the trade deadline, via ESPN . "Obviously he's been a good player. He's a guy we would consider and talk to, when he's healthy. I think he did the ACL in February, so not sure really where he is physically.

"But yeah, any player that would upgrade the roster we're going to consider and have conversations with their representatives."

Beckham got his start in the league with the Giants, who first took him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 draft. He spent his first five seasons there before stints in Cleveland and then the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham then tore his ACL with the Rams last season , and left Super Bowl LVI because of the injury. He has been recovering ever since, and preparing for a return somewhere in the league eventually this season.

The Giants are currently 6-2, and are off on their bye week this week. They’ll host the Houston Texans next on Nov. 13.

Though Beckham to the Giants is far from being done, Schoen isn’t counting it out.

"He's a good player from what I evaluated, if he's healthy," Schoen said, via ESPN . "If a player is healthy and they would help us win football games, we will pursue them if they fit what we're looking for."