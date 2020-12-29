Will not enter politics due to health issues: Rajinikanth
Two days after he was discharged after being hospitalised for severe blood pressure fluctuations, superstar Rajinikanth has said he will not be joining politics. “I see this health complication (hospitalisation) as a warning given to me by God,” the actor said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
Rajinikanth has clearly said that his inability to venture out and campaign during the pandemic is behind this decision. “It is impossible to secure an uprising in politics and a big victory by solely depending on news media and social media for campaign after I start the political party. Those who have experience in politics will not deny this fact. I will have to go to the people for campaigning and meet thousands and lakhs of people. Even in a group of 120 people (crew of Annatthe), there was a coronavirus infection and I had to stay under doctors’ watch for three days.
Now this coronavirus has changed its form and is spreading as a variant strain. Even if the vaccine comes, if something happens to my health since I take immunosuppressants, then people who have trusted me and joined me will have to face several difficulties mentally and financially. Just because people will question me after I gave my word on my entry into politics, I don’t prefer to sacrifice my allies and friends. Forgive me because this decision will cause disappointment to those in Rajini Makkal Mandram and those who expected that I will enter politics,” Rajinikanth said in a three-page statement he issued on Tuesday.
He added that Rajini Makkal Mandram will continue to function as usual and that he bows down to the love and affection his fans have for him.
Rajinikanth thanked Tamilaruvi Manian for motivating him and urging him to take care of his health despite criticisms. He also expressed his gratitude to Arjunamoorthy for quitting his role from a national party and agreeing to join his party.
“Without entering electoral politics, I'll try my best to do service for the people,” he said. “I have never hesitated to speak the truth. Hence I request my fans, Tamil people to accept my decision,” he said.
Rajinikanth had earlier entrusted party work with Tamilaruvi Manian, who will oversee the affairs of the party and Arjunamoorthy, who was appointed chief coordinator. Tamilaruvi Manian is a former Congressman and the Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam leader while Arjunamoorthy was the head of the intellectual cell of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.
The actor's announcement comes after he was hospitalised on Christmas Day in Hyderabad after suffering from severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was discharged two days later on December 27 with his doctors advising him to take complete bed rest for a week, maintain limited physician activity, avoid stress and abstain from undertaking activities that would put him at risk of contracting COVID-19. The advisory was based on the superstar’s health history of being a post-transplant patient, having hypertension and considering his age.
(With inputs from The News Minute)